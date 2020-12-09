Young Thug is all about putting his people on. The rapper actually paid Lil Baby to start recording music and now, he's one of the biggest rappers on the planet. Clearly, Thug simply wants to see the people around him prosper.

Jerrika Karlae recently made an appearance on Fox Soul's The Mix where he dived into an array of topics including her music career and her relationship with Thugger. Though there have been a few ups and downs in their relationship, Thug has always remained in her corner. She revealed that one time, Young Thug bought out the entire inventory of her swimwear collection to for motivational purposes.

"One time, I had just released my swimsuit collection, I had like -- I spent a lot on inventory, like, saving my money. And he went on there and bought all my inventory," she said. She revealed that she was kind of pissed of at first because she wanted to flip her inventory without help. But, she later came around to appreciate the gesture. "That meant a lot because it motivated me to really want to get those sales."

Despite the backlash that Thug faced, she said he insisted it was to put a battery in her back to hustle even harder. Check out the clip below. Karlae talks Thug's romantic gesture around the 6-minute mark.