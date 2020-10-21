A story from years ago has come back to haunt Tory Lanez, but he's denying all accusations against him. This evening (October 20), Tory Lanez took to Instagram Live to share his side of events, once again, that he said occurred on the night Megan Thee Stallion was injured during a shooting. While Megan has named Tory as her assailant, the Canadian artist has repeatedly denied that he's the triggerman who caused her foot injuries. Megan has remained relatively quiet about the incident now that Tory has been hit with official charges, but it doesn't look as if Lanez is quite finished speaking about the allegations.



Not only did he deny that he shot Megan, but he also attempted to poke holes in her story, especially as it pertained to why she didn't initially name him as the person who hurt her. Following his Live, social media lit up with commentary from the public, including people who brought up a story from years ago from a woman who claimed that she was Tory's ex-girlfriend. The woman alleged that he was abusive and stalked her, but when The Shade Room shared screenshots of the report, Tory Lanez was quick to jump in the comments with a denial.

"Lmao.... On my dead mother and on my child, I have never met, seen , spoke to , or KNOW this person," he wrote. The report about this alleged ex-girlfriend came from a post the woman shared on social media back in 2017. You can check that out below.



