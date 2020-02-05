It's been a long journey for Ceaser Emanuel, but he's taken advantage of every moment. The Black Ink Crew star is the leader of VH1's tattoo crew, and for years he's shared his personal life with millions of reality television fans. There have been a few bumps in the road for the 40-year-old businessman, but he's ready to put the outlandish antics behind him as he continues to roll out new shops across the country.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

Anyone who has tuned into Black Ink Crew's New York City show has watched as Ceaser and his cohorts have entangled themselves in quite a bit of drama with women. Now that he's a mogul with much to lose, Ceaser shared with Tiffany "New York" Pollard that the way he approaches dating has changed. In a recent episode of Brunch with Tiffany, Ceaser revealed that he's done with the thot life.

"I've been trying [to settle down] but it's difficult nowadays, especially with my work and being on reality TV," he said. "And then my daughter, she's 15-years-old going on 21. If she don't like you, I can't like you. That's one of the biggest things with me is like, my daughter, it's at a point where I have to bring home somebody that she could actually look up to besides her mother. Her dad just can't be dating thots no more. He has to be home an attractable woman that she could sit there [and say], 'Dad, you did good.'"

Check out his clip below and listen to Ceaser talk about how he's expanded his empire now that he has two shops in Harlem, one in Atlanta, one in Orlando, and one in New Orleans. Ceasar added that he's working on placing shops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C, as well.