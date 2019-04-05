Ceasar Emanuel
- GramCeaser Emanuel & Masika Kalysha Go To War After He Calls Her OutThe "Black Ink" mogul didn't appreciate Masika's commentary about his animal abuse controversy, and now, the two are going at it.By Erika Marie
- Gram"Black Ink Crew" Star Richard "Oh Sh*t" Duncan Arrested For DUI, Cocaine: ReportThe reality star reportedly faces several charges including possession and driving with an open container of alcohol.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCeaser Emanuel Prepares To Turn Himself In Over Alleged Animal Abuse Video: ReportThe "Black Ink Crew" star's attorney reportedly released a statement aboutBy Erika Marie
- ViralCeasar Emanuel's Ex Accuses Him Of Abuse After He Claims She Leaked Dog Fight VideoCeasar has been insisting that the video of him abusing his dogs that went viral last week was a "setup."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"Black Ink Crew" Star Ceaser Emanuel Investigated By Animal Services After Abuse VideoThe video of Ceaser Emanuel allegedly abusing a dog has gotten the attention of animal services.By Rex Provost
- ViralCeasar Emanuel From "Black Ink Crew" Alleges Viral Dog Abuse Video Was A "Setup"The reality star was fired by VH1 after a video of him hitting his dog with a metal chair surfaced online.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMilan Christopher Calls Out VH1 Over Ceaser Emanuel Alleged Animal Abuse FiringThe former L&HH star says: "This is a prime example of how a dogs life has more value to white people in America than black peoples lives!"By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCeasar Emanuel Axed From VH1 After Abusing A Dog On CameraVH1 announced the news on Instagram.By Alexander Cole
- GramCeaser Emanuel Accused Of Animal Abuse After Disturbing Video SurfacesHis former friend and "Black Ink" employee Donna Lombardi called him out and says "charges need to be pressed."By Erika Marie
- GramCeaser Emanuel Checks Person Over Fatherhood Jab: "I Will Get Disrespectful"Ceaser has been at odds with his daughter, and someone tagged him in a post and told him to "take notes." He wasn't having it.By Erika Marie
- BeefTory Lanez Seemingly Shades Megan Thee Stallion With Subliminal CommentTory Lanez seemingly refuses to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion, calling her a liar in a subliminal comment.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCeaser Emanuel Sues Ex For Defamation After She Accuses Him Of Abuse: ReportCrystal Torres is the mother of Cheyenne, Ceaser's 17-year-old daughter who claims he abused her.By Erika Marie
- TVCeaser Emanuel Teases Ex-Friend & "Black Ink Crew" Star Walt With "Crack" MemeCeaser recently claimed Walt admitted to stealing $5,000 from one of his tattoo shops, but Walt denies that he was involved in the robbery.By Erika Marie
- TVCeaser Emanuel Names Which "Black Ink Crew" Star Stole $5K From His ShopA longtime friend who starred alongside Ceaser on the VH1 series was caught stealing cash from the register. "It broke my heart," says Ceaser.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"Black Ink Crew" Star Ceaser Emanuel Accused Of Physical Abuse By Daughter, Mother ConfirmsAfter Cesar's stepped forward to deny the allegation, the reality TV star's ex and mother of their 16-year-old daughter says it actually did happen. By Madusa S.
- NewsCeaser Emanuel Didn't See Mother For A Month After Her COVID-19 DiagnosisCeaser Emanuel told his followers that his mother has recovered from COVID-19, but it was the scariest experience of his life.By Erika Marie
- TVCeaser Emanuel & Ryan Henry Have Tense Confrontation On "Black Ink Crew"Ceaser Emanuel & Ryan Henry have been at odds over Ceaser's ex-girlfriend Kitty, and it looks as if the Harlem shop owner has had enough.By Erika Marie
- TVCeaser Emanuel Declares War With Ryan Henry On "Black Ink Crew"Ceaser Emanuel wasn't happy when he saw a video of his good friend Ryan Henry getting close with his ex Kitty.By Erika Marie
- TV"Black Ink Crew" Star Ceaser Emanuel Talks Giving Up Thots & Expanding Tattoo EmpireThree more shops coming to a city near you.By Erika Marie
- TV"Black Ink Crew" Teaser Shows Ceaser Emanuel Firing Two Tattoo ArtistsVH1 is back with another explosive season.By Erika Marie
- TV"Black Ink Crew" Star Alex Robinson Sues Ceasar Emanuel After BeatdownAlex Robinson can no longer do business. By Chantilly Post
- Crime"Black Ink Crew" Star Ceaser Emanuel Arrested For Driving With Fake LicenseWrong block at the wrong time. By Chantilly Post
- Music"Black Ink Crew" Star Ceaser Emanuel Giving Away Free Nipsey Hussle Tattoos ForeverThe reality star wants to honor Nipsey's legacy.By Erika Marie