It's unclear just how long we're going to be quarantined due to coronavirus, but the cases continue to stack up. There have been tens of thousands of people who have lost their lives to COVID-19, but there have also been families rejoicing for their relatives who have recovered from the illness. Black Ink Crew star Ceaser Emanuel recently took to his Instagram to share that he's been separated from his mother for a month because she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The pair recently reunited so the reality star wanted to share his story.

"They finally released my mother @desiree_simpson from a month quarantine," he penned in a caption of a photo of his family. "I am not going lie this month was the scariest time in my life. To find out your mother caught Corona and watch her in a life threatening fight to get pass it. She is the STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW IN MY WHOLE LIFE and if it was anybody else, they would have gave up."

Ceaser also offered up a few words of advice. "In these SCARY times keep your FAMILY CLOSE.I pray that we all MAKE IT THROUGH THIS.... F*CK CORONA #ceaserblackink #ilovemymom." Check out Ceaser Emanuel share photos of his loved ones below.