Big Sean & Kendrick Lamar Took Fans To Church On DJ Khaled's "Holy Key"

DJ Khaled has had a hell of a year following the release of his twelfth studio album Khaled Khaled in April. As with any DJ Khaled project, the 14-track project featured huge guest appearances from Drake, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, Jay-Z, Nas, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, and several other high-profile artists. The company that he kept on Khaled Khaled was enough to propel DJ Khaled's latest project to the top of the Billboard 200, but upon the album's release, many fans yearned for a DJ Khaled of the past.

Those fans can get excited because today marks the five-year anniversary of one of DJ Khaled's classic albums: Major Key. Released during the height of Khaled's "Key Alert" era on social media, DJ Khaled's ninth studio album was bolstered by hit tracks like "For Free" with Drake and "I Got The Keys" with Jay-Z and Future, and it boasted guest features from J. Cole, Bryson Tiller, Nas, Kodak Black, Jeezy, Wale, Wiz Khalifa, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and much more.

One of the album's most well-received tracks was its third single, the Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, and Betty Wright-assisted track "Holy Key." Packed with bars about religion, politics, and police brutality, "Holy Key" served as a soulful and hard-hitting follow-up to Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean's infamous Hall of Fame outtake "Control," minus the name-dropping.

Revisit "Holy Key" below and comment who you think had the harder verse between Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wear crosses no more, Yeshua's coming back

I ain't scared of losses no more, I see life in that

I don't resonate with the concept of love and hate

Cause your perspective is less effective and rather fake

The universe and the heavens work in my DNA

Kendrick said "F*ck Mother Earth," that's PSA