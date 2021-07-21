Exactly fifty-two years after Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first two humans to land on the moon, making history for the U.S., Amazon multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos took a trip to space on his own spacecraft, Blue Origin. However, people are still skeptical about the moon landing over a half-century ago, with conspiracy theories surrounding the space journey continuing to run rampant.

When Complex posted about the anniversary by sharing a photo of the American flag on the moon, a number of conspiracy theorists, including some rappers and producers, came through in the comments to express doubt that humans actually traveled to space in 1969. Big Sean, YG, and Carnage were among the people unsure of the historical feat.



"Kap," responded YG to the post. "Show me a recent pic of the flag from a telescope then," argued Big Sean. "Cap," said Carnage."

Thousands of others were also in the comments section, debating on whether the moon landing was filmed in a movie studio, or if Armstrong and Aldrin actually did venture out to the moon. If we're still divided on what happened over fifty years later, we'll likely never have the answers in our lifetimes.

What do you think about the 1969 moon landing? Do you agree with YG and Big Sean, or do you believe that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first humans on the moon?



