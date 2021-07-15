When it comes to checking off artistic bucket lists, few can boast as many filled-in boxes as DJ Khaled. The affable mogul (who only breaks character when his album doesn't secure a top chart position) is truly accomplished as far as collaborations go, having connected with no shortage of hip-hop heavy hitters.

Throughout his extensive career, Khaled has worked with JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Drake, Migos, T.I, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Rick Ross, Busta Rhymes, Jeezy, Nelly, The Game, Kanye West, Scarface, DJ Premier, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and many more. Yet there are a few prominent emcees who still elude Khaled, and to this day, the Khaled Khaled artist is on the hunt to lock in a collaboration with one of rap's greatest duos of all time.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

During a recent interview with US Weekly, Khaled was asked about his remaining dream collabs, prompting the producer to once again look to Eminem and Dr. Dre. "I've worked with almost everybody I'd be willing to work with," he admits. "I want to work with Dr. Dre. I've worked with Dr. Dre on Rick Ross' project, but I never worked with him on one of my projects, which I'd like to work with him on. I never recorded with Eminem, I'd love to make a record with Eminem."

Seems like the perfect opportunity for a two birds, one stone type of scenario. And if there's ever been a time for that to manifest, it's now. Eminem and Dre have been relatively active on the collaboration front, having reunited at long last for several tracks on Em's Music To Be Murdered By, both Side A and Side B. They also recently connected with Kanye West for a remix of "Use This Gospel," though the track has yet to see the light of day.

We wish Khaled the best in his quest to lock down a collab with Eminem and Dre. If that doesn't come to fruition, they're not the only names left unchecked on his bucket list. As he tells it, he's also ready and willing to connect with Andre 3000 and Adele, though the former is even more elusive than Em and Dre. Check out Khaled's entire talk on potential collaborations below.

WATCH: DJ Khaled wants to collab with Eminem & Dr. Dre