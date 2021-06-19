DJ Khaled is one of the biggest stars in the hip-hop world as his production and curating efforts have turned him into one of the best-selling artists out there. He has delivered a ton of chart-topping albums throughout his career and there is no doubt that he is a recognizable face that transcends just rap. With this in mind, it only makes sense that Khaled would receive a massive honor like a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

In fact, just this past week, it was revealed that Khaled would join Nipsey Hussle, Michael B Jordan, Michael Strahan, Ashanti, and many others in the 2022 Walk of Fame class. Now, Khaled will be immortalized with a star on the infamous Walk of Fame and as you can see in the video clip below, he couldn't be any more excited.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

"I feel inspired today more than ever," Khaled wrote. "I believe in the most high and stay in the light. I’m so proud, humbled and HONORED to be inducted into the Class of 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame!! WOW!!! INCREDIBLE!!! God is the Greatest and I will NEVER stop! This is a win for us ALL! Thank you to my team for always going above and Beyond."

With Khaled's star going up next year, we're sure he will be there when it is officially revealed to the world. Khaled has always been one to celebrate the fruits of his labor, and there is no doubt that this honor is a well-deserved one.