In response to his new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, earning the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart, Tyler, The Creator trolled DJ Khaled on Twitter. A beef between the two rappers regarding album sales harkens back to 2019 when Tyler outsold Khaled with his project, IGOR.

“MYSTERIOUS MUSIC! HA!," he tweeted, Sunday, referencing the time Khaled described his own project, Father of Asahd, as “good music” not “mysterious shit."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Khaled's anger stemmed from a heated disagreement he reportedly had with billboard regarding merch bundles and how they factor into album sales. Bundling a digital copy of an album with the purchase of merch has been a common tactic to increase an artist's sales figures.

Reports from the time claimed that over 100,000 of Khaled's album downloads were “disqualified” by a rule change that affected merch bundles.

Tyler later spoke about the incident in an interview with Apple Music in July 2019.

“When I put [IGOR] out and it [land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart], and again, I don’t make shit to be first week or be radio or whatever, but for this work of art and that album cover and these videos and me doing this suit wig thing and having these progressions and this distorted this and that, and these melodies and this stuff like that, beat... and this is no disrespect to Khaled or anyone, but this n-gga had every person in the industry, everyone on that fucking album. Everyone. Everyone. Cardi B. 21 Savage. Travis Scott. Post Malone. Beyoncé. Jay. Everyone who sells billions of records and the fact that I beat him with this that isn’t parallel to all the popping music right now was fucking crazy, bro.”

[Via]