Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo has been one of the most consistent musicians for years and his numbers are finally catching up to him. Much like Lil Durk, who has also been having a standout year in his career, MoneyBagg Yo remains one of hip-hop's most trusted penmen, coming through every year with a new project that always manages to contain the rapper's latest big hit. This time around, Bagg dropped A Gangsta's Pain with standout records "Time Today" and "Wockesha."

According to statistics calculated by Hits Daily Double, and reposted by DJ Akademiks, MoneyBagg Yo's latest album has been performing so well on a week-by-week basis that it's crept into the top spot as far as the top-performing rap album of the year.

Reportedly clocking in at 659,000 total sales for the year, A Gangsta's Pain is the highest-ranked hip-hop body of work released this year. Bagg is followed by Pooh Shiesty with Shiesty Season, which has sold 642,000 copies. J. Cole's The Off-Season comes in third with 623,000 sales, and Rod Wave follows with SoulFly having 606,000 units. Polo G, Lil Tjay, Young Stoner Life, DJ Khaled, and Lil Baby with Lil Durk close out the rankings.

Is A Gangsta's Pain still in rotation for you? Check out the stats below and read our recent digital cover story with MoneyBagg Yo here.