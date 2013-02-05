MC Lyte
- MusicMC Lyte Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rap PioneerMC Lyte, a pioneer in hip-hop and business, expands her influence beyond rap to entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and motivational speaking.By Jake Skudder
- MusicMC Lyte Causes Controversy After Old Lyrics About Age Gaps ResurfaceRay Daniels of the podcast "The Culture Report" wants the same treatment for Lyte that men get when they say something problematic.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBrandy's 7 Hottest Hip-Hop CollaborationsThe Vocal Bible blends so perfectly with rap artists. By Demi Phillips
- MusicMC Lyte's "Eyes On This" LP Turns 34On her second album, MC Lyte proved she could lyrically hang with big dogs. By Demi Phillips
- PoliticsMC Lyte Claims Joe Biden's LL Cool J Mishap Was Only "A Mistake""Let’s try to keep showing each other love and grace," MC Lyte says.By Caroline Fisher
- Music7 Hip Hop Pioneers Who Deserve Their FlowersThese legacy acts are a part of Hip Hop’s roots.By Demi Phillips
- Pop Culture50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time List Shared Via Partnership Between Billboard & VibeEach week, the magazines will be sharing the list's next 10 spots. The top 10 will be unveiled during the week of February 6.By Isaac Fontes
- NewsBallMC Lyte's return to the spotlight continues.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsMC Lyte Feat. Common "Dear John" VideoMC Lyte & Common deliver a new uplifting visual for "Dear John".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDear JohnMC Lyte releases the powerful "Dear John" with a little help from Common.By hnhh
- NewsJordan EffectThis week's edition of Nike's "Jordan XX8 Days Of Flight" series features vets MC Lyte & Erick Sermon reuniting for the first time since 2002's "Tell Me".By Trevor Smith