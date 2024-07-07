MC Lyte & Queen Latifah Craft An Ode To Black Men On New Single "King King": Stream

Queen Latifah and MC Lyte united to celebrate Black men and their contributions to their communities on this triumphant new song.

MC Lyte and Queen Latifah are two of the greatest femcees of all time, building their indelible catalogs off of the strength of great albums like Eyes On This and All Hail The Queen, respectively. But they've still got it, as they just released a new single and music video titled "King King." It's a tender, joyful, and celebratory homage to the success and happiness of Black men, whether it's through fulfilling partnerships, financial freedom, supporting their communities, and much more.

Overall, it's a very compelling portrait as MC Lyte gives these kings their flowers in her verses and Queen Latifah stresses the importance of resilience for the chorus. In the visual, you can see footage of various famous Black men from Barack Obama to Kendrick Lamar and even Martin Luther King, Jr. as Lyte raps at a communal gathering out in the sun. Considering how much these femcees get their due flowers, they could certainly choose to focus on their own experiences. But to see this overt support and gratefulness is a heartening two-way street for hip-hop to champion.

Since MC Lyte and Queen Latifah are also in tune with what's going on in the female rap world today, we hope they continue to contribute to it. If you haven't heard "King King" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check out the music video on YouTube below. Also down there, you can find some notable lines from the song and the comments section for you to drop your thoughts on the new record. As always, check back in with HNHH for the latest great hip-hop tracks around the clock.

MC Lyte & Queen Latifah's "King King": Watch The Music Video