Lil Duval
- Pop CultureT.D. Jakes Allegations Earn Interesting Response From Lil DuvalFans of the bishop aren't sure what to believe at this point.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMaino & Lil Duval Defend Brittany Renner's Body CountThe "Basketball Wives" star shouldn't be getting the backlash she's received for her love life according to these two.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGloRilla Hilariously Claps Back At Lil Duval's "Marry F*ck Kill" TweetFans are loving GloRilla's response.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDaBaby Takes On Director Role For Lil Duval's New Music VideoThe rapper has decided to take on a new role: director. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBoosie Badazz Does "The Ankle Monitor" Dance With Lil DuvalLil Duval says you must be on probation to do the dance.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureLil Duval Asks What's Going On With Tory Lanez's Hair Behind BarsThe comedian took to Twitter to presumably joke about the Toronto artist's infamous hairline.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Duval Claims Afrobeats Are The Death Of Hip Hop, Twitter DebatesMusic fans are NOT happy with the controversial comedian.By Diya Singhvi
- GramLil Duval's Old Tweets Resurface With Explicit Mentions Of His DaughterFans are shocked by the comedian's old comments concerning explicit sexual activity, his young daughter, and assault.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsLil Duval Taps Boosie For Surface-Sampled "Sexy" SingleThe pair team up on a track that shows Boosie singing to—and about—the ladies.By Erika Marie
- NewsLil Duval & T.I Bring Some Positivity With "Don't Worry Be Happy" FlipLil Duval and T.I. want you to think about the positives with this interpolation of the classic Bobby McFerrin song.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Duval, Jacquees, & Tank Let The Ladies Know How "Nasty" They Want To Get In The BedroomLil Duval calls on Jacquees and Tank to deliver a naughty R&B single for those who aren't necessarily looking for romance on Valentine's Day.By Erika Marie
- NewsLil Duval Gets In The Romantic Holiday Spirit On "Christmas Trees"An R&B jam for the holidays.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosLil Duval & Charlamagne Tha God Score Anthem "Black Men Don't Cheat"The movement is in full effect.By Erika Marie
- NewsLil Duval & Charlamagne Tha God Want You To Know "Black Men Don't Cheat"Lil Duval and Charlamagne Tha God have a simple message.By Alex Zidel
- News2 Chainz Jumps On Lil Duval's "Pull Up" Remix With Ty Dolla $ign2 Chainz lends two solid verses to Lil Duval's musical campaign efforts.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosLil Duval & Ty Dolla $ign Party Until The Sun Comes Up In "Pull Up" VideoThe two artists party all night in the visual to their single.By Erika Marie
- NewsTy Dolla $ign & Lil Duval Want You To "Pull Up" To The PartyLil Duval's previous chart success was not a fluke.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosLil Duval's "Smile B*tch* Video Features Hilarious Cameos: Future, Kevin Hart & MoreThe comedian come through for his audience, along with his features, Snoop Dogg and Ball Greezy.By Zaynab
- NewsLil Duval, Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy Are Living Their Best Lives On "Smile Bitch"Lil Duval releases an ode to positivity with "Smile Bitch"By Alex Zidel