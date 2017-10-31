Gorillaz
- MusicASAP Rocky Showcases Unreleased Westside Gunn Track During Orchestral PerformanceThe anticipation for "Don't Be Dumb" is through the roof. ByZachary Horvath736 Views
- MusicASAP Rocky & Westside Gunn Link Up With Gorillaz, Tease New MusicWestside Gunn says he "can't believe" he got to work with Gorillaz.ByCaroline Fisher574 Views
- MusicGorillaz Cancel Their September U.S. TourFans are upset about the decision. ByJake Lyda405 Views
- MusicGorillaz Bring Out De La Soul At Coachella, Honor Trugoy The DoveTo everyone's excitement, the iconic hip-hop group performed their legendary Gorillaz collaboration "Feel Good Inc."ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.9K Views
- MixtapesGorillaz Drops New Album "Cracker Island"Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, and Beck all feature in this experimental project.ByDiya Singhvi1.5K Views
- Pop CultureGorillaz Movie Canceled By NetflixThe band had been conceptualizing this project for years. ByDiya Singhvi1034 Views
- SongsGorillaz Return With New Royalty-Inspired "Baby Queen" SongThe English group is preparing to drop off a new album in February of 2023.ByHayley Hynes1335 Views
- NewsGorillaz & Thundercat Team Up On "Cracker Island"Gorillaz calls on Thundercat for their new single, "Cracker Island." ByAron A.4.0K Views
- NewsGorillaz Release New Song "The Pink Phantom" With 6LACK & Elton JohnGorillaz release their latest single "The Pink Phantom" with Elton John and 6LACK.ByAlex Zidel4.6K Views
- NewsGorillaz & Robert Smith Deliver Dark Disco With "Strange Timez"Gorillaz and The Cure's Robert Smith take it back to the dancefloor with the trippy and futuristic "Strange Timez." ByMitch Findlay2.4K Views
- NewsGorillaz Tap ScHoolboy Q For "Pac-Man"Gorillaz tap ScHoolboy Q for "Pac-Man," a trippy jam that finds the TDE emcee comfortably in the zone.ByMitch Findlay8.1K Views
- NewsGorillaz & Octavian Link Up For "Friday 13th"Gorillaz continue unleashing their "Song Machine," this time connecting with Octavian for "Friday 13th." ByMitch Findlay2.7K Views
- NewsGorillaz & Skepta Pay Homage To Tony Allen On "How Far?"In tribute to the late jazz drummer Tony Allen, Gorillaz release their new single, "How Far" with Skepta.ByAron A.4.4K Views
- NewsGorillaz Team Up With Slowthai For New Track "Momentary Bliss"Gorillaz' and Slowthai dropped a UK punk-inspired banger.ByCole Blake3.5K Views
- NewsGorillaz Bring Sharp Grooves On "Tranz"A new track from the act's pared-down "The Now Now."ByTrevor Smith3.3K Views
- NewsGorillaz Get Minimal With "The Now Now"Gorillaz release personal new album, "The Now Now." ByBrynjar Chapman8.9K Views
- NewsGorillaz Tap Snoop Dogg & Jamie Principle For Examination Of "Hollywood"Gorillaz tap a hip-hop legend for their latest "The Now Now" single. ByMitch Findlay5.3K Views
- NewsGorillaz Get Heavy On New Track "Fire Flies"Gorillaz continue to roll out songs from "The Now Now"ByMatthew Parizot3.0K Views
- NewsGorillaz Keep Dropping Pebbles Like "Sorcerez" In Lead Up To New AlbumGorillaz offer another sample of "The Now Now."ByDevin Ch3.7K Views
- NewsGorillaz Drop A Summer Time Jam With "Humility"Gorillaz release a new music video off their new album, starring Jack Black. ByMatthew Parizot6.1K Views
- NewsGorillaz & Little Simz Unite On "Garage Palace"Gorillaz comes through with a special treat for Halloween. ByAron A.4.3K Views