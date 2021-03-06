Big Scarr
- Music VideosBig Scarr's Team Releases Visuals For "Bulletproof" With NLE Choppa One Year After His PassingIt was only right to honor BIg Scarr in this way. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBig Scarr Drops Some Cold Tracks On His Posthumous Album "Frozone"This is Scarr's second posthumous release of the year with some assistance from Gucci Mane. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBig Scarr Delivers First Posthumous Album "The Secret Weapon"Just two months after Big Scarr's death, his album The Secret Weapon has released. By Diya Singhvi
- RelationshipsBig Scarr's Girlfriend Calls Out His Family For Allegedly Shooting Music Video At FuneralShe took to her Instagram account to air out her grievances on Monday (January 9).By Isaac Fontes
- LifeBig Scarr's Sister Claps Back At Keyshia Ka'oir: "F*ck Them Receipts That Annabelle Uploaded"The drama began after Gucci Mane was accused of skipping out on paying for his late signee's funeral.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeKeyshia Ka'oir Posts Receipts After Big Scarr's Family Says Gucci Mane Didn't Pay For His Funeral"You didn't even text and check on the family, but you texted about some chains," the late artist's close friend alleged on Instagram Live over the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeBig Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed By Family MembersThe XXL Freshman's uncle, Arthur Woods, shared the news with "TMZ."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture1017 Rapper Big Scarr Dead At Age 22The Memphis native made a name for himself with his popular project "Big Grim Reaper," released in 2021.By Jada Ojii
- SongsBig Scarr Doubles Back On "Anotha 1"Big Scarr drops off "Anotha 1." By Aron A.
- NewsBig Scarr Turns Up On "Havin Fun"Big Scarr unveils his latest single, "Havin Fun."By Aron A.
- NewsBig Scarr Is All The Way Turnt Up On "First Time In Vegas"The New 1017 rapper Big Scarr shares his latest single, "First Time In Vegas." By Aron A.
- NewsBig Scarr Shares "Big Grim Reaper: The Return" Ft. Offset, Gucci Mane & MoreBig Scarr adds thirteen new songs to "Big Grim Reaper: The Return." By Aron A.
- NewsGucci Mane & Big Scarr Go Off The Dome On "Freestyle"Big Scarr and Gucci Mane connect for a highlight off of "The New 1017." By Aron A.
- NewsBig Scarr & Quezz Ruthless Go "Bacc To Bacc"Big Scarr shares a brand new banger. By Aron A.
- NewsBig Scarr Taps In With Gucci Mane & Pooh Shiesty On "Ballin In LA"Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty team with Big Scarr on this highlight off of "Big Grim Reaper."By Aron A.
- NewsBig Scarr Becomes "Big Grim Reaper" On New Mixtape Featuring Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, & MoreBig Scarr represents The New 1017 with his new mixtape "Big Grim Reaper" featuring Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Tay Keith, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBig Scarr Gives Off Big David Spade Energy On "Joe Dirt"The 1017 rapper shares a brand new single. By Aron A.
- NewsBig Scarr Enlists Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty & Foogiano For "SoIcyBoyz 3"It's a 1017 affair on Big Scarr's latest single. By Aron A.
- News1017's Big Scarr Steps Out Of The Bando On "Traphouse"The 1017 signee is back with a new banger. By Aron A.