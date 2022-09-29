Big Scarr’s not stopping. The Memphis rapper just came through with his latest release, “Anotha 1” this week and it’s another record that showcases his consistency. Scarr’s latest record finds him diving into haunting piano-laden production with money on his mind. He buffs his chest when he flaunts the cash in his pocket, comparing it to most rapper’s advances. Then, he sends shivers up spines when he issues menacing threats through his deep, deadpan voice.

The 1017 signee’s grind in the past year landed him on the 2022 XXL Freshman cover. Prior to that, he released his latest body of work, Big Grim Reaper: The Return.

Big Scarr’s dished out plenty of new music over the past few weeks. Could this mean he’ll deliver a new project before the year comes to an end? We’ll see.

Check out Big Scarr’s latest release below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’ve been focused on stackin’ up bands

And get rubberbands, no, I don’t give a f*ck ’bout no friends

Don’t give a fuck ’bout a friendship

Bought a new chopper, this bitch came with two clips