Big Scarr's Team Releases Visuals For "Bulletproof" With NLE Choppa One Year After His Passing

After losing Big Scarr's spirit back on December 22 of last year, many realized how much potential he wielded. The 23-year-old talent born out of Memphis, Tennessee shared a lot of similarities to some of the current and past rappers from the city. His voice is nearly the same as artists like Moneybagg Yo, Young Dolph, and Key Glock. If enjoy their brands of music, Scarr fits that bill to a tee. Unfortunately, we will never get to see the full range of talent, after passing away due to a drug overdose.

However, Big Scarr's team, as well as Gucci Mane, have been doing their best to carry on his voice. A few weeks ago, Scarr's 1017 label head posthumously released his third project, Frozone. It featured a lot of solid tracks. It seemed the young buck was in another zone with these recordings.

Read More: Drake Proclaims He's "Not Human," Reposts Viral Concert Clip To Prove It

Watch The Music Video For "Bulletproof" By Big Scarr And NLE Choppa

To further honor his budding legacy, Scarr's team has just released a music video for "Bulletproof." It features another Memphis native, NLE Choppa. He is shown throughout the video holding up the Gold plaque for his first project, Big Grim Reaper: The Return (Deluxe Edition). It dropped on the first anniversary of his passing. You can see the visuals above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new music video for "Bulletproof" by Big Scarr and NLE Choppa? Is this the best song from Frozone, why or why not? Do you still have the album in heavy rotation? What are your overall thoughts on estates releasing posthumous material? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Big Scarr and NLE Choppa. Finally, stay with us for all of the best music video drops throughout the week.

Read More: J. Cole's "No Role Modelz" Hits Massive Spotify Accomplishment