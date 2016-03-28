BeatKing
- News2 Chainz & Juicy J Assist Beatking On Strip Club Anthem "SDAB"Listen to new club anthem from Juicy J x 2 Chainz "SDAB."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBeatKing Taps Ludacris For "Keep It Poppin"BeatKing and Ludacris unite for a bawdy and x-rated club banger on "Keep It Poppin." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsGangsta Boo & BeatKing Reunite For "Underground Cassette Tape Music Vol. 2"The long-awaited sequel to the 2014 Houston-meets-Memphis collaboration.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBeatKing Teams With TM88 On "Quick"A highlight off the Houston rapper's "Stripper Friends" mixtape.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBeatKing Celebrates "Stripper Friends" On His New MixtapeThe Club God kicks off 2018 with a new featureless mixtape.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBeatKing Joins DJ Outta Space For "Tag Team"A strip club anthem worthy of the team behind it.By Trevor Smith
- NewsFireBeatking, Sauce Walka, and Maxo Kream spit fire. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSponsorPREMIERE: BeatKing and TM88 join forces on "Sponsor."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDon't Get 2 FreshHouston's Beatking and Short Dawg team up on a "Gangsta Stripper Music 3" highlight.By Trevor Smith
- NewsGangsta Stripper Music 3The Club God is back in business with "Gangsta Stripper Music 3." By Angus Walker
- NewsTrapBeatking returns with the slow-burning "Trap."By Trevor Smith
- NewsShot O'ClockHNHH PREMIERE: BeatKing has shared a new self-produced club record called "Shot O'Clock".By Trevor Smith
- NewsBeatKing Lists His Top 5 Houston Rap Songs & Food SpotsHouston's Club God gives us the lowdown on the city's wings and rap records.By Trevor Smith
- NewsClub God BeatKing Names His Top 5 Strip Clubs In HoustonBeatKing lays down the definitive list of the top 5 strip clubs in his hometown of Houston. By Angus Walker
- NewsReal LifeBeatKing's "Club God 5" is a monster of a tape. Listen to the standout "Real Life." By Angus Walker
- NewsClub God 5Listen to BeatKing's "Club God 5." By Angus Walker