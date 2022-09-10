Ari Lennox Shows Out On "Waste My Time" From Her Sophomore Album

After surviving a particularly wild beginning to 2022, what with being arrested in Amsterdam, ambushed with questions about her sex life by a podcast host, and begging her label to drop her on Twitter, Ari Lennox has made a triumphant return with her sophomore album, age/sex/location.

The 12-track project includes previously released singles like "Pressure" and "Hoodie," as well as the Washington, D.C. native's collaboration with Summer Walker on "Queen Space," which first arrived on her Away Message EP one week before the album's debut.

Other collaborations came from Lucky Daye and Chlöe, and while those are certainly worth listening to, the tracks that find Lennox singing solo are some of the best that the album has to offer – most notably, "Waste My Time" on which the 31-year-old shares plenty of sultry bars.

"No d*ck makin' me stupid / No funny Valentine-lovin' from Cupid," she croons on the first verse. "Need someone to get to it / I see you beggin' so there ain't no choosin'."

Stream "Waste My Time" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check out Ari Lennox's entire sophomore album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Waste my time, get on my line

'Cause I got the time to waste

Use that mouth, blow this back out

Back up every word you say (Said, sock it to me)