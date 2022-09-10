mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ari Lennox Shows Out On "Waste My Time" From Her Sophomore Album

Hayley Hynes
September 10, 2022 09:28
359 Views
20
1
Ari Lennox/SpotifyAri Lennox/Spotify
Ari Lennox/Spotify

Waste My Time
Ari Lennox

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (4)
Rate
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The R&B diva nabbed features from Lucky Daye, Chlöe, and Summer Walker on her latest release.


After surviving a particularly wild beginning to 2022, what with being arrested in Amsterdam, ambushed with questions about her sex life by a podcast host, and begging her label to drop her on Twitter, Ari Lennox has made a triumphant return with her sophomore album, age/sex/location.

The 12-track project includes previously released singles like "Pressure" and "Hoodie," as well as the Washington, D.C. native's collaboration with Summer Walker on "Queen Space," which first arrived on her Away Message EP one week before the album's debut.

Other collaborations came from Lucky Daye and Chlöe, and while those are certainly worth listening to, the tracks that find Lennox singing solo are some of the best that the album has to offer – most notably, "Waste My Time" on which the 31-year-old shares plenty of sultry bars.

"No d*ck makin' me stupid / No funny Valentine-lovin' from Cupid," she croons on the first verse. "Need someone to get to it / I see you beggin' so there ain't no choosin'."

Stream "Waste My Time" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check out Ari Lennox's entire sophomore album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Waste my time, get on my line
'Cause I got the time to waste
Use that mouth, blow this back out
Back up every word you say (Said, sock it to me)

Ari Lennox new music new album new project age/sex/location r&b female artists Waste My Time
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ari Lennox Shows Out On "Waste My Time" From Her Sophomore Album
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject