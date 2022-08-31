Ari Lennox & Summer Walker Breeze Through "Queen Space"

R&B fans are gearing up for the release of Ari Lennox's next effort, Age/Sex/Location. The project is a long time coming for the songbird who has been carefully crafting the album for what seems like years. There have been setbacks and delays—something not uncommon in the industry—but finally, Lennox recently announced that Age/Sex/Locationwill arrive on September 9.

As the rollout has officially been set in motion, we eased into this Wednesday (August 31) afternoon with a new single from Ari, "Queen Space," that arrives with a feature from Summer Walker.

Lennox previously stated that her new album would be a Soul record, and in a text shared by J. Cole, the singer explained what the project means to her.

“Transitional space. Very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part of my life. I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn’t think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn’t being myself in those chat rooms.” "No more tip toeing. No more docile. Providing grace and compassion to myself. Blocking those that no longer serve me or just literally not responding. Blocking the resistance to heal. Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen. Doing things I like to do whenever I want.”

Stream "Queen Space" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I told you to be here (Ah)

Come correct or disappear

I said smooth when it go down like some Belvedere (Ooh)

Don't let doubt interfere (Ooh, ooh)