Ari Lennox Delivers Soulful Sophomore R&B Album "Age/Sex/Location"

Much has been said about the state of R&B in recent years and Sean "Diddy" Combs added fuel to the flames of the debates. We recently lived through the "Is R&B dead?" social media debacle which showed that there are plenty of artists making sure the genre is alive and thriving. Dreamville songbird Ari Lennox is one of several artists who have been dominating the R&B space, and on Friday (September 9), she shared her anticipated album, age/sex/location.

Lennox previously stated that there was more Soul in this record, and she wasn't kidding. Her tracks "Pressure," "Hoodie," and the Summer Walker-assisted "Queen Space" have already made waves, and her newly-released track "Leak It" featuring Chlöe is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Another feature on the record includes a stellar look from Lucky Daye, making this one an R&B dream for fans.

Stream Ari Lennox's age/sex/location and let us know what you think.

Tracklist