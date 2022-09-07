As Ari Lennox gears up for the release of her sophomore project age/sex/location, she recently blessed fans with the project's cover art and track list. The Shea Butter baby took to Instagram on Tuesday (Sept. 6) to express her gratitude for everyone involved with her sophomore effort, including J. Cole, Chloe Bailey, Summer Walker and Lucky Daye. "This album is the transitional space before my current eat pray love journey," she wrote. The Grammy nominated star went on to thank each of her collaborators on the project individually, starting with Chloe who is featured on track 10 of the album, entitled "Leak It."

Ari Lennox performing at the 2021 Soul Train - Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

"Chloe you are the realest angel," Ari wrote. "A super legend ready to take over the world that’s rightfully yours. Don’t know anyone who works as hard as you other than cole and lil baby." She also thanked Lucky Daye, calling the singer her "music industry husband." J. Cole, who discovered the sultry singer back in 2015, has both writing and production credits age/sex/location. The Dreamville founder received an extra special thanks from Ari in her heartfelt note.

"J. Cole you a real ** n thank you for your production and writing and for singing your heart out on POF" she wrote. "And thank you for your sweet insightful words of encouragement." Summer Walker, who is featured on track 12 of the album called "Queen Space," received a shout out from Ari as well. "Summer nobody compares to your gentle slayage I love you sister. You’re Phenomenal," she wrote. The 12 track album features production from some of the most legendary producers and writers in the game, including Organized Noise, Jermaine Dupri and Brian Michael Cox.

The 31-year old songstress ended her message with much gratitude for her label. "Dreamville and Interscope y'all are so cure and sweet. I love y'all." age/sex/location drops Friday, September 9th.