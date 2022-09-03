Earlier this week, J. Cole shared an exchange he had with Ari Lennox about her upcoming album, age/sex/location. Her sophomore project is set to release next Friday, September 9, and Cole wanted everyone to know the meaning behind it. In an Instagram post, the 37-year-old wrote, "I needed to know cuz I f*ck with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me."

Ari explained that the project is her "eat, pray, love journey." After countless failed dating attempts, the songstress realized that dating herself was more important and that she is no longer on the search for love-- "I got it right here inside of me," she'd texted.

While Cole's seven million followers could sense his excitement through the post, video footage showed his true emotions. A nearly one-minute clip was posted on social media, and it displayed the two musicians enthusiastically working on the new release. As they sat in the studio, Cole was seen vibing out to tracks as their beats blasted through the speakers.

Not only was he blown away by what he heard, but it also seemed as though he might have a feature on the album. The North Carolina native was shown vocalizing into a microphone with Ari near him as if he was working on part of a song.

In the last clip, the rapper stated, "I can't wait until this sh*t comes out. Just your album period, this sh*t is going to be so f*cking crazy."

Watch the video below. Are you looking forward to age/sex/location?