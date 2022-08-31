J. Cole shared an exchange he had with Ari Lennox regarding her upcoming album, Age/Sex/Location, on Instagram, Tuesday. In the post, Lennox explains the meaning of her highly anticipated sophomore effort.

“I asked Ari what this new album means to her,” Cole captioned a screenshot of the text message conversation. “I needed to know cuz I fuck with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for Lennox's explanation, she wrote: “Transitional space. Very vulnerable codependent and validation seeking part of my life. I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn’t think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn’t being myself in those chat rooms.”

She continued: "No more tip toeing. No more docile. Providing grace and compassion to myself. Blocking those that no longer serve me or just literally not responding. Blocking the resistance to heal. Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen. Doing things I like to do whenever I want.”

Age/Sex/Location is scheduled to release on September 9. Lennox shared the cover art for the upcoming project on social media Tuesday.

The tracklist for the album is expected to include Lennox's recent singles, “Hoodie” and “Pressure," as well as an upcoming collaboration with Summer Walker.

