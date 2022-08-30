Ari Lennox has revealed the cover art for her upcoming album, Age/Sex/Location, which shows her laying on a body of water in front of curtains. Lennox gave fans a look at the artwork in posts on her social media pages, Tuesday.

"My new album, age/sex/location, is available everywhere sept 9," she captioned the artwork.



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

As for what to expect from the project, the tracklist will include Lennox's recent singles, “Hoodie” and “Pressure.” The latter became her first solo charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number 66.

She also discussed the artistic direction she's headed in during an interview with Vibe, last month.

“I think [on] Shea Butter Baby, I romanticize a lot of things in life,” Lennox told the outlet, referring to her 2019 debut.” I feel like I was very naive about a lot of things about romance, about myself, about career, life, whatever, and I feel like I’m just more aware now, more evolved, [and] more, not putting up with certain sh*t I don’t like.”

Later, she added that the project will feature “a lot of attention to detail, and a lot of vulnerability.”

In total, Age/Sex/Location will contain 12 songs.

Check out the cover for Age/Sex/Location below and be on the lookout for the album, next month.





