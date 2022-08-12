Ari Lennox Is Sexy & Soulful In Visual To "Hoodie"

After repeatedly expressing that she was ready to release her next album, we have good news about Ari Lennox's forthcoming project. The Dreamville hitmaker's last single "Pressurelicious" earned her global praise, and for this New Music Friday (August 12), Lennox returns with her new single, "Hoodie." The soulful R&B groove sets the temperature for the singer's record, age/sex/location, which is slated for arrival next month.

The music video complements the track and shows Ari sparking a new romance that gives her butterflies. During a climate where we receive R&B songs about cheating or fighting with one's lover, the Shea Butter Baby star takes things back to those Neo-Soul vibes that have us wanting to connect with the person of our affections.

Stay tuned, as age/sex/location arrives on September 9. Stream "Hoodie" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I need someone fearless

Tell me, are you that guy?

If you want to eat this (Oh-oh, oh)

Will you stay for the night? (Oh, I)