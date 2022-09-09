Ari Lennox Heats Things Up On "Leak It" Ft. Chlöe

This age/sex/location album has been a long time coming, but Ari Lennox's sophomore effort has finally arrived. The R&B singer has long expressed her excitement about releasing new music, but like others in her position, the ins and outs of the industry put the release on pause. For this New Music Friday (September 9), Lennox returns triumphantly with her newly-shared record, and we're highlighting "Leak It" featuring Chlöe, a sultry track that shows both ladies singing about what goes down in the bedroom.

"This album is the transitional space before my current eat pray love journey [red heart emojis]," Ari wrote in an Instagram post. "Chloe you are the realest angel. A super legend ready to take over the world that’s rightfully yours. Don’t know anyone who works as hard as you other than cole and lil baby."

Stream Ari Lennox's "Leak It" featuring Chlöe and let us know what you think. Also, make sure to listen to age/sex/location in its entirety.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm leakin' (Leakin')

You got me drippin' (Drippin')

Holy water

That's what you drinkin' (Yeah, yeah)

I'll make you drown (Drown)

Way in the deep end