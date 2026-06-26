Piece Of Your Love - Song by Rod Wave

BY Alexander Cole
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"Piece Of Your Love" is a Rod Wave song that has been out on the internet for a while now, and will release on "Don't Look Down."

With Rod Wave set to release "Don't Look Down" on August 28, the artist has come through with his soulful new track, "Piece Of Your Love." Overall, this is a song that fans had been anticipating for a while. It was circulating on the net, and now, it is finally on streaming services. This serves as a promising single for the album, as we get a beautiful love song. Rod Wave loves himself a good ballad, and "Piece Of Your Love" ranks among his sweetest. If you need something sentimental this weekend, definitely give this a listen.

Release Date: June 26, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Don't Look Down

Quotable Lyrics from Piece Of Your Love

Damn baby I miss you, wishing I could've kissed you
Thug love hit different, passionate from the trenches
I've been thinking 'bout our future, tell me am I tripping?
It's the drugs I'm taking or the cup that I'm sipping?

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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