Piece Of Your Love - Song by Rod Wave

With Rod Wave set to release "Don't Look Down" on August 28, the artist has come through with his soulful new track, "Piece Of Your Love." Overall, this is a song that fans had been anticipating for a while. It was circulating on the net, and now, it is finally on streaming services. This serves as a promising single for the album, as we get a beautiful love song. Rod Wave loves himself a good ballad, and "Piece Of Your Love" ranks among his sweetest. If you need something sentimental this weekend, definitely give this a listen.
Release Date: June 26, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Look Down
Quotable Lyrics from Piece Of Your Love
Damn baby I miss you, wishing I could've kissed you
Thug love hit different, passionate from the trenches
I've been thinking 'bout our future, tell me am I tripping?
It's the drugs I'm taking or the cup that I'm sipping?