Piece Of Your Love - Song by Rod Wave

"Piece Of Your Love" is a Rod Wave song that has been out on the internet for a while now, and will release on "Don't Look Down."

With Rod Wave set to release "Don't Look Down" on August 28, the artist has come through with his soulful new track, "Piece Of Your Love." Overall, this is a song that fans had been anticipating for a while. It was circulating on the net, and now, it is finally on streaming services. This serves as a promising single for the album, as we get a beautiful love song. Rod Wave loves himself a good ballad, and "Piece Of Your Love" ranks among his sweetest. If you need something sentimental this weekend, definitely give this a listen.

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