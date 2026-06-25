LaVar Ball Reveals His Wife Tina Filed For Divorce

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets
Feb 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tina and LaVar Ball await the start of the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
LaVar Ball was on stream with N3on on Wednesday evening, and it was here where he revealed the sad news about his marriage.

LaVar Ball rose to prominence about a decade ago as he looked to get his son Lonzo into the NBA. Overall, Ball was successful in that endeavor, even if he rubbed some people the wrong way.

He subsequently got LaMelo in the NBA. Interestingly enough, Ball was just traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Minnesota Timberwolves. As for LiAngelo Ball, he was never able to make an NBA career stick.

During LaVar's rise to prominence, he had a reality TV show on Facebook called Ball In The Family. Overall, this show was a massive success, and it documented his marriage to Tina Ball. At the time, Tina had suffered a stroke, and he was aiding in her recovery.

On Wednesday evening, LaVar Ball revealed that after 30 years of marriage, Tina decided to file for divorce. "She wanted to go do something else that's fine with me we had our run.. it is what it is," LaVar explained.

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LaVar Ball Talks Divorce

Ball didn't go into specifics about the breakup, and we doubt that he ever will. However, as you can imagine, this revelation has led to all sorts of speculation on social media. Some fans are already concocting narratives that can only be classified as incel propaganda.

At the end of the day, no one actually knows the dynamics of the relationship. There are myriad factors why someone would want to leave a marriage after three decades.

Perhaps the biggest question here is: why is LaVar Ball streaming with N3on? Certainly, the Ball family patriarch has better things to do then do sitdown interviews with an online troll who can barely pretend to care about what he's doing.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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