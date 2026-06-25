LaVar Ball Reveals His Wife Tina Filed For Divorce

LaVar Ball rose to prominence about a decade ago as he looked to get his son Lonzo into the NBA. Overall, Ball was successful in that endeavor, even if he rubbed some people the wrong way.

He subsequently got LaMelo in the NBA. Interestingly enough, Ball was just traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Minnesota Timberwolves. As for LiAngelo Ball, he was never able to make an NBA career stick.

During LaVar's rise to prominence, he had a reality TV show on Facebook called Ball In The Family. Overall, this show was a massive success, and it documented his marriage to Tina Ball. At the time, Tina had suffered a stroke, and he was aiding in her recovery.

On Wednesday evening, LaVar Ball revealed that after 30 years of marriage, Tina decided to file for divorce. "She wanted to go do something else that's fine with me we had our run.. it is what it is," LaVar explained.

LaVar Ball Talks Divorce

Ball didn't go into specifics about the breakup, and we doubt that he ever will. However, as you can imagine, this revelation has led to all sorts of speculation on social media. Some fans are already concocting narratives that can only be classified as incel propaganda.

At the end of the day, no one actually knows the dynamics of the relationship. There are myriad factors why someone would want to leave a marriage after three decades.