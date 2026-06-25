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Relationships
LaVar Ball Reveals His Wife Tina Filed For Divorce
LaVar Ball was on stream with N3on on Wednesday evening, and it was here where he revealed the sad news about his marriage.
By
Alexander Cole
June 25, 2026