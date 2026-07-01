The Ball family has spent years presenting a united front through the highs and lows of professional basketball. Whether it was LaVar Ball confidently predicting NBA stardom for his sons or Tina Ball supporting the family away from the spotlight, the couple became a defining part of one of sports' most recognizable success stories. That image has now been tested after conflicting accounts emerged about the end of their nearly three-decade marriage.
Rather than letting his father's comments regarding the divorce stand on their own, Lonzo Ball offered a different perspective during a recent livestream. According to the basketball star, Tina "didn't want to leave" and was instead "forced to leave." He also revealed that he helped his mother move into a new home and said she's doing well today.
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Lonzo further pushed back against online speculation that the separation was connected to LaVar's recent health challenges. Lonzo stated that his mother's decision had nothing to do with his father's foot amputation that followed complications from diabetes earlier this year.
LaVar initially disclosed the divorce during a conversation with streamer N3on, explaining that Tina chose to end the marriage after nearly 30 years together. He also shared that he has since started seeing someone else, though he stopped short of discussing what ultimately led to the split.
Tina has not publicly addressed either account. Before becoming known as the matriarch of the Ball family, she was an accomplished basketball player at Cal State Los Angeles. She also played a central role in developing Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo long before they became NBA players or national headlines through Chino Hills High School and Big Baller Brand.
Check out the clip of Lonzo Ball below.