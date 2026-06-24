Pharrell Previews New Songs With Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy, & Quavo During Louis Vuitton Show

BY Alexander Cole
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Olympics: Opening Ceremony
Jul 26, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Pharrell Williams poses for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower before the Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Pharrell was at Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week, and he previewed some new music at the same time.

Pharrell has been putting the work in with Louis Vuitton, and that work has certainly been paying off. With each new collection, fashion enthusiasts agree that the artist is growing into the role and flexing his creative muscles in the process.

The legendary artist was able to showcase his craft on Tuesday for Paris Fashion Week. Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2027 collection was officially shown off, and it was a dazzling success.

That said, the show is going viral for reasons that go well beyond the scope of just fashion. During these shows, Pharrell typically soundtracks them with some new music. That is exactly what he did this time around, and there were three songs, in particular, that piqued the interest of hip-hop fans.

Below, you will hear snippets from new songs that feature the likes of Lil Baby, Quavo, and even NBA YoungBoy.

Read More: B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky: Essential Songs We Need To Hear

Pharrell Showcases New Songs

One has to wonder if this means Pharrell is looking to drop an album anytime soon. Of course, he had a huge hand in Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse's epic comeback record. It feels as though Pharrell still has plenty of creative juices left in the tank, which could very well lead to a new project sometime in the near future.

However, a job at Louis Vuitton is a full-time gig, and it's expected that the artist's time would be focused on matters outside of music, as unfortunate as that is.

Either way, these snippets will be a great way for fans to connect with Pharrell's current musical oeuvre. Hopefully, he finds the time to drop something, as hip-hop would certainly appreciate a Pharrell album in 2026.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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