Pharrell Previews New Songs With Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy, & Quavo During Louis Vuitton Show

Pharrell has been putting the work in with Louis Vuitton, and that work has certainly been paying off. With each new collection, fashion enthusiasts agree that the artist is growing into the role and flexing his creative muscles in the process.

The legendary artist was able to showcase his craft on Tuesday for Paris Fashion Week. Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2027 collection was officially shown off, and it was a dazzling success.

That said, the show is going viral for reasons that go well beyond the scope of just fashion. During these shows, Pharrell typically soundtracks them with some new music. That is exactly what he did this time around, and there were three songs, in particular, that piqued the interest of hip-hop fans.

Below, you will hear snippets from new songs that feature the likes of Lil Baby, Quavo, and even NBA YoungBoy.

Pharrell Showcases New Songs

One has to wonder if this means Pharrell is looking to drop an album anytime soon. Of course, he had a huge hand in Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse's epic comeback record. It feels as though Pharrell still has plenty of creative juices left in the tank, which could very well lead to a new project sometime in the near future.

However, a job at Louis Vuitton is a full-time gig, and it's expected that the artist's time would be focused on matters outside of music, as unfortunate as that is.