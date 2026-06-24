Gunna Hilariously Ignores Clavicular During Paris Fashion Week

Gunna has become a mainstay at Paris Fashion Week over the years, and it is easy to see why. When the artist first burst onto the scene, he was praised for his lyrics about fashion. Although his outfits were oftentimes made fun of, he continued to rap about one of his biggest interests.

This year, Gunna was back at Paris Fashion Week, as Pharrell looked to showcase Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2027 collection. Presumably, he was also there to take in some of the other shows that were going on.

As it turns out, the rapper was caught on Clavicular's live stream. The infamous looksmaxxer was in Paris to walk the runway. Of course, he brought a streaming crew along for the ride, and that is when they spotted Gunna with his entourage.

Despite trying to get the artist's attention, Gunna seemingly had no interest in the streamer. This led to a tense moment in which Clavicular was trying to hold in his frustration.

Gunna Had No Interest in Clavicular

It is easy to see why Gunna might want no parts of a Clavicular live stream. As some of you already know, the streamer is incredibly controversial. From playing Ye's "Heil Hitler" at the club to encouraging the youth to get cosmetic surgeries, Clav isn't exactly a brand-friendly individual. Furthermore, he is yet another white influencer who has some racism allegations.