Gunna Hilariously Ignores Clavicular During Paris Fashion Week

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Gunna aka Sergio Kitchens attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Gunna was at Paris Fashion Week, and was eventually spotted by streamer Clavicular, who got ignored in hilarious fashion.

Gunna has become a mainstay at Paris Fashion Week over the years, and it is easy to see why. When the artist first burst onto the scene, he was praised for his lyrics about fashion. Although his outfits were oftentimes made fun of, he continued to rap about one of his biggest interests.

This year, Gunna was back at Paris Fashion Week, as Pharrell looked to showcase Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2027 collection. Presumably, he was also there to take in some of the other shows that were going on.

As it turns out, the rapper was caught on Clavicular's live stream. The infamous looksmaxxer was in Paris to walk the runway. Of course, he brought a streaming crew along for the ride, and that is when they spotted Gunna with his entourage.

Despite trying to get the artist's attention, Gunna seemingly had no interest in the streamer. This led to a tense moment in which Clavicular was trying to hold in his frustration.

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Gunna Had No Interest in Clavicular

It is easy to see why Gunna might want no parts of a Clavicular live stream. As some of you already know, the streamer is incredibly controversial. From playing Ye's "Heil Hitler" at the club to encouraging the youth to get cosmetic surgeries, Clav isn't exactly a brand-friendly individual. Furthermore, he is yet another white influencer who has some racism allegations.

The mere fact that a streamer of his magnitude is being invited to Paris Fashion Week is reason to give us some pause. What kind of message is being sent by doing such a thing? Perhaps it is a sign of the times, and an indication that controversy is the only thing that sells these days.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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