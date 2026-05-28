Clavicular officially has his own club in Miami called Bacara, and so far, the club has dealt with its fair share of controversy. Of course, it is a place where streamers are allowed to use their cameras. As a result, all sorts of antics and confrontations get caught on video.
On Wednesday night, Clavicular had DaBaby performing at the club. Unfortunately, things devolved when Clav tried to get the artist removed from the club. He asked him to leave, but he was promptly ignored, and the performance continued.
Eventually, it was revealed that Clavicular was upset because DaBaby's crew allegedly brought guns into the club. One of the strict rules was that no one could bring in firearms. This is why the streamer tried to get DaBaby to leave.
DaBaby Ignores The Streamer
For those who might be unaware, Clavicular has risen to prominence over the past year or so thanks to his "looksmaxxing" regimen. The term "looksmaxxing" essentially refers to undergoing procedures to improve appearance. One can also perform extreme routines such as "bone-smashing" in order to manipulate bone structure.
Somehow, this has become a huge subculture with Gen Z and Gen Alpha, which has ultimately led to the streamer's rise to fame. He has done interviews with mainstream news organizations, further legitimizing him as an online figure.
Ultimately, much of his rhetoric is damaging to the self-esteem of young men everywhere. However, these kinds of figures have become quite popular since the pandemic. One just has to look at Andrew Tate to see exactly what we mean.