Clavicular had DaBaby perform at his club in Miami on Wednesday night, although the situation ultimately devolved.

Ultimately, much of his rhetoric is damaging to the self-esteem of young men everywhere. However, these kinds of figures have become quite popular since the pandemic. One just has to look at Andrew Tate to see exactly what we mean.

For those who might be unaware, Clavicular has risen to prominence over the past year or so thanks to his "looksmaxxing" regimen. The term "looksmaxxing" essentially refers to undergoing procedures to improve appearance. One can also perform extreme routines such as "bone-smashing" in order to manipulate bone structure.

Eventually, it was revealed that Clavicular was upset because DaBaby's crew allegedly brought guns into the club. One of the strict rules was that no one could bring in firearms. This is why the streamer tried to get DaBaby to leave.

Clavicular officially has his own club in Miami called Bacara, and so far, the club has dealt with its fair share of controversy. Of course, it is a place where streamers are allowed to use their cameras. As a result, all sorts of antics and confrontations get caught on video.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!