Gunna Rocks Ultra-Rare TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph

Gunna was spotted wearing a TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph at the Monaco Grand Prix. The race took place across the weekend of June 5 through 7th. Wearing a Monaco branded watch at the race itself adds a perfect layer to the moment.

The watch actually gets its name from the Formula One race held in Monaco. Heuer first introduced the model back in 1969. It became the first square shaped, water resistant watch ever made. That motorsport connection runs deeper than most casual fans probably realize.

The watch later gained massive attention through Steve McQueen, who wore one in "Le Mans." That role earned it the nickname "McQueen Monaco" among collectors. It picked up more attention years later through "Breaking Bad," worn by Walter White. Those moments helped the watch stay relevant decades after its debut.

Gunna's watch leaned fully black instead of the brand's classic blue dial. Black dial Monaco versions have existed before through select limited releases. Paired with diamond jewelry, the watch still felt right at home trackside.

Plenty of other celebrities also attended the race weekend in Monaco. Actors, athletes, and musicians filled the crowd throughout the event. Wearing a Monaco watch at the Monaco Grand Prix felt almost too perfect.

Gunna's TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph

Naming the watch after the Monaco Grand Prix was a deliberate move from the start. It established a connection to racing before any official partnership even existed. That bold approach matched the watch's equally bold square design.

A square case felt extreme for a sports watch at the time it launched. Most chronographs back then stuck to traditional round shapes instead. The watch also ran on one of the very first chronograph movements with a micro rotor.

That combination of design and engineering helped set it apart early on. Decades later, the Monaco still carries that same racing identity. Seeing it worn at the actual Grand Prix ties the watch back to its original purpose. It's a detail most people at the race probably never noticed.