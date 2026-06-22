Gunna Rocks Ultra-Rare TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph

BY Ben Atkinson
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NHL: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
Apr 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper and singer Gunna attends a game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Gunna wore a TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph at the Monaco Grand Prix, a watch with deep ties to motorsport history.

Gunna was spotted wearing a TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph at the Monaco Grand Prix. The race took place across the weekend of June 5 through 7th. Wearing a Monaco branded watch at the race itself adds a perfect layer to the moment.

The watch actually gets its name from the Formula One race held in Monaco. Heuer first introduced the model back in 1969. It became the first square shaped, water resistant watch ever made. That motorsport connection runs deeper than most casual fans probably realize.

The watch later gained massive attention through Steve McQueen, who wore one in "Le Mans." That role earned it the nickname "McQueen Monaco" among collectors. It picked up more attention years later through "Breaking Bad," worn by Walter White. Those moments helped the watch stay relevant decades after its debut.

Gunna's watch leaned fully black instead of the brand's classic blue dial. Black dial Monaco versions have existed before through select limited releases. Paired with diamond jewelry, the watch still felt right at home trackside.

Plenty of other celebrities also attended the race weekend in Monaco. Actors, athletes, and musicians filled the crowd throughout the event. Wearing a Monaco watch at the Monaco Grand Prix felt almost too perfect.

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Gunna's TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph

Naming the watch after the Monaco Grand Prix was a deliberate move from the start. It established a connection to racing before any official partnership even existed. That bold approach matched the watch's equally bold square design.

A square case felt extreme for a sports watch at the time it launched. Most chronographs back then stuck to traditional round shapes instead. The watch also ran on one of the very first chronograph movements with a micro rotor.

That combination of design and engineering helped set it apart early on. Decades later, the Monaco still carries that same racing identity. Seeing it worn at the actual Grand Prix ties the watch back to its original purpose. It's a detail most people at the race probably never noticed.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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