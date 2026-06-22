Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Alleging Drake Benefited From Spotify Bots

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) reacts as Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) is knocked over during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
RBX accused Spotify of allowing artists like Drake to benefit from bots, but now, a judge is throwing the case out.

Back in November, RBX, the cousin of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, accused Spotify of allowing artists like Drake to benefit from bots. These accusations were leveled in a lawsuit that was not well received by the public at the time. Even the biggest Drake haters were a bit confused by the point of all this.

The former Death Row Records artist claimed Drake and others were receiving billions of botted streams every single year. He claimed that these bots were hurting smaller artists who were being suppressed in the algorithm.

“Billions of fraudulent streams have been generated with respect to songs of ‘the most streamed artist of all time,’ Aubrey Drake Graham, professionally known as Drake,” RBX’s lawyers wrote at the time.

According to Billboard, a federal judge has officially tossed out the lawsuit. Now, RBX has 21 days to refile, or he can just forget about it all together.

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Judge Strikes Down RBX Lawsuit

Just last month, another similar lawsuit against Spotify was dismissed. This lawsuit accused Spotify of "fabricating" Drake's streaming success. This lawsuit had nothing to do with the one filed by RBX.

Bots became a huge point of contention during Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar. At the time, some felt as though Kendrick was using bots. Meanwhile, others felt the same about Drake. This subsequently led to discourse about numbers and whether or not any of the Spotify statistics we see are authentic.

Spotify has been cracking down on botted streams as of late, removing such streams from overall counts on the platform. Whether or not they can kill the use of bots entirely still remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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