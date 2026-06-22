Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Alleging Drake Benefited From Spotify Bots

RBX accused Spotify of allowing artists like Drake to benefit from bots, but now, a judge is throwing the case out.

Spotify has been cracking down on botted streams as of late, removing such streams from overall counts on the platform. Whether or not they can kill the use of bots entirely still remains to be seen.

Bots became a huge point of contention during Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar . At the time, some felt as though Kendrick was using bots. Meanwhile, others felt the same about Drake. This subsequently led to discourse about numbers and whether or not any of the Spotify statistics we see are authentic.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!