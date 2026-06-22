Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Alleging Drake Benefited From Spotify Bots

Back in November, RBX, the cousin of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, accused Spotify of allowing artists like Drake to benefit from bots. These accusations were leveled in a lawsuit that was not well received by the public at the time. Even the biggest Drake haters were a bit confused by the point of all this.
The former Death Row Records artist claimed Drake and others were receiving billions of botted streams every single year. He claimed that these bots were hurting smaller artists who were being suppressed in the algorithm.
“Billions of fraudulent streams have been generated with respect to songs of ‘the most streamed artist of all time,’ Aubrey Drake Graham, professionally known as Drake,” RBX’s lawyers wrote at the time.
According to Billboard, a federal judge has officially tossed out the lawsuit. Now, RBX has 21 days to refile, or he can just forget about it all together.
Judge Strikes Down RBX Lawsuit
Just last month, another similar lawsuit against Spotify was dismissed. This lawsuit accused Spotify of "fabricating" Drake's streaming success. This lawsuit had nothing to do with the one filed by RBX.
Bots became a huge point of contention during Drake's beef with Kendrick Lamar. At the time, some felt as though Kendrick was using bots. Meanwhile, others felt the same about Drake. This subsequently led to discourse about numbers and whether or not any of the Spotify statistics we see are authentic.
Spotify has been cracking down on botted streams as of late, removing such streams from overall counts on the platform. Whether or not they can kill the use of bots entirely still remains to be seen.