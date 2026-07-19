RBX Is Still Implicating Drake In Amended Botting Claims Against Spotify

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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RBX Drake Amended Botting Claims Spotify
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake himself isn't a defendant in this previously dismissed lawsuit, but RBX is still claiming Spotify ignores botting rules for his sake.

A judge dismissed a lawsuit against Spotify from artist RBX due to his claims of botting on the platform resting too hard on one musician to prove harm. That musician was Drake, although he was never an actual defendant in this case. But according to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Nolan Strong, RBX has now launched an amended class action suit against the streaming platform this month, alleging they are flimsily policing streaming fraud and harming smaller artists in the process.

What's more is that Drizzy is still reportedly a focus of the case, but he's not an actual defendant. As such, the accusations of botting have nothing to do with him or his alleged practices, but rather the platform's allegedly flippant mode of policing streaming fraud.

The amended suit claims Spotify subjects smaller artists to per-track botting penalties and minimum stream thresholds while eschewing this scrutiny for larger acts. Also, the suit reportedly references how the streaming service allegedly used those rules to countersue an independent artist years ago in an unrelated case.

The lawsuit claims the platform did not subject the 6ix God to these penalties despite his streaming patterns allegedly suggesting bot activity. In an example unrelated to the Toronto superstar, the suit reportedly pointed to the Malcolm Todd track "Earrings." Spotify allegedly pulled hundreds of the allegedly thousands of fake streams the song garnered, arguing this is proof the platform is able to identify fraud and equitably act on it regardless of an artist's size.

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RBX Spotify Lawsuit
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In addition, the suit alleges the OVO mogul's average ticket sales per night on his tours are actually lower than comparable rap acts with lower streaming numbers. The new filing alleges a $600 million royalty divergence over four years, representing money lost by smaller artists as a result of alleged botting. It also claims Spotify can control bot accounts directly. The amended lawsuit wants to institute CAPTCHA and phone verification to sign up to the platform, which would make the process of creating bot accounts more difficult.

Drake has faced similar allegations in other lawsuits, although never as an outright defendant. But he has his own legal pursuit concerning alleged botting activity, as that was one of his arguments in his in-appeal "Not Like Us" lawsuit against UMG. But none of the botting claims from Drizzy or indirectly targeting him have been upheld by a court at press time, if they even avoided an outright dismissal to begin with.

As for this new filing, we will see if the court dismisses it on similar grounds or if RBX made a wider case concerning multiple artists that may push through.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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