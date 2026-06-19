Trapper's Alley 3: Hell Or High Water - Album by Nicholas Craven & Boldy James

Nicholas Craven and Boldy James are frequent collaborators, to the point where you can expect them to drop at least one or two albums with each other every single year. On Friday, we got one of their releases with Trapper's Alley 3: Hell Or High Water. By now, you should know what to expect from these two. Craven is going to continue to give you some phenomenal sample flips, while Boldy's rapping keeps every song flowing. It's another dope project, and we're sure fans of this rapper-producer duo will be excited to tap in.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Trapper's Alley 3: Hell Or High Water
- Summer's Eve
- Mama Maxine ft. 218bojay
- My Last Try
- Beautiful Snow ft. Chip$ & Dave Hill
- False Accusations
- Hamburger Helper ft. Chip$
- Powerhouse ft. Chip$ & Lethalias Grain
- Grinding My Gears
- Don't Tell Me (Trinidadian James)
- Death & Taxes