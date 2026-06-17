Drake Reportedly In Talks To Sell 50 Percent Of OVO To Authentic Brands Group

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Drake's OVO brand is one of the most successful artist clothing imprints in the world, and it could be reaching a lucrative deal soon.

Drake has built himself an incredibly successful clothing brand in OVO. The brand continues to bring forth collaborations with major entities like the NHL, NFL, and Looney Tunes. With the success of ICEMAN, OVO is preparing for a major influx of interest, and according to reports, an acquisition could be inbound.

In a new report from Puck News, it was revealed that Drake's people are in talks to sell 50 percent of the OVO brand. This share of the company would be going to Authentic Brands Group, which is one of the biggest licensors on the planet.

Authentic Brands Group works with the likes of Champion, Sports Illustrated, and even Reebok. Furthermore, they have the rights to the likenesses of Shaq, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis, and Muhammad Ali. Needless to say, this is a company that can take OVO to the next level when it comes to collaborations and other forms of licensing.

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

Drake's OVO Continues To Thrive

At this time, it is unknown how much the deal would cost ABG. One would have to assume that the OVO brand is worth hundreds of millions of dollars at this point. Meanwhile, it is also unclear what stage both sides are at in terms of the negotiations.

The deal could get done tomorrow, or it could fall through. At this time, both sides are just talking. Regardless, this is a huge deal for Drake when you consider that a deal like this could do wonders for both OVO and his personal wealth.

Ultimately, we are interested in seeing how all of this develops. OVO is already killing it when it comes to licenses and collaborations. However, these negotiations prove the company believes it could be doing more.

Read More: The 10 Rarest Sneakers In Chris Brown's Collection

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Music Akademiks Reacts To Trap Lore Ross's Video Claiming Drake’s OVO Is A Gang 
Paul Marotta/Getty Images Sneakers These Were The Top-10 Best Selling Shoes Of 2016
Comments 1