Drake Teams Up With NFL For OVO Collab Despite League's Association With Kendrick Lamar

Drake is making moves.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar engaged in one of the most jaw-dropping beefs in the history of hip-hop. Overall, this is a feud that is going to go down in history, especially with the way it ended. Kendrick ultimately got the win, and he did so in a brutal fashion. His mastery of tone and strategy were second to none, and Drizzy didn't really have an answer. In the aftermath of Lamar's win, he was even awarded the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which has proven to be a controversial decision.

Despite the league's newfound association with Kendrick, it would appear as though Drake is still in business with the league. Over the years, Drake has dropped a few collaborations alongside the NFL, through his OVO brand. The OVO imprint is mostly known for its impressive streetwear designs. Overall, these collaborations draw a ton of hype, and most importantly, they look good. Now, OVO and the NFL are teaming up for a brand-new collection.

Drake's OVO x NFL Collab Sneak Peek

As you can see in the tweet above, it would appear as though this new collaboration is going to bring the OVO aesthetic to some unique jackets. In fact, these jackets seem to be in the same style as those iconic Starter jackets that were popular decades ago. As for the release date of the collaboration, you can expect the new pieces to arrive on Friday, December 13th. Essentially, these are coming out right in time for the Christmas holiday.