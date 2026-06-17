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Authentic Brands Group
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Streetwear
Drake Reportedly In Talks To Sell 50 Percent Of OVO To Authentic Brands Group
Drake's OVO brand is one of the most successful artist clothing imprints in the world, and it could be reaching a lucrative deal soon.
By
Alexander Cole
June 17, 2026