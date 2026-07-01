Montreal's Concordia University Is Offering A Drake Course Next Fall

Drake already made his stamp on music history, so it's only right he would form part of hip-hop's wide-ranging academic curriculum across many institutions. Professor Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman took to Twitter a few weeks ago to announce he will be teaching a Drizzy and OVO course at Concordia University in Montreal for the Fall 2026 semester.

The "Hip-Hop: Past, Present & Future" class is titled "Drake: Media, Myth & Manhood." It will explore the Toronto superstar's discography and themes, the ascent of the OVO brand and its history, the relationship between art and capitalism, and the industry systems that artists have to deal with.

This all lines up well with Drake's ICEMAN narratives, and with the status and success he continues to enjoy in the music world. Narcy, a rapper and professor, has taught classes on Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar before. He also has a long history of talking to OVO members, such as interviewing 40 on multiple occasions. The reading list of this course reportedly includes bell hooks and Guy Debord.

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Concordia's Drake Class

Narcy also reposted a clip of Twitter of a TikTok user explaining the course in more depth. All throughout the fall semester, OVO fans not studying at Concordia will likely want to look out for any nuggets of discussion and debate that emerge.

This follows a series of other college classes dedicated to hip-hop, whose lineage stretches back farther than some may believe, but likely not far enough. As such, any academic engagement with the art form is always interesting and heartening to see, even if it risks separating the space from its original sociocultural origins.

Regardless, Professor Alsalman is very excited to dive in, and it should make for an amazing dissection of this legendary career. It's also nice to see things like this motivate people in many stages of life to get back into a classroom and learn.

Elsewhere, Drake is busy celebrating Kawhi Leonard's Raptors return, and just recently showed love to Janice's via his exclusive parties. With how much he taps into his fanbase, we wouldn't be surprised if he guest lectures at Concordia for this new course.