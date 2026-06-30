Drake Reacts To Kawhi Leonard-Toronto Raptors Trade News

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kawhi Leonard is going back to the Toronto Raptors, and no one is going to be happier about this news than Drake.

Kawhi Leonard helped the Toronto Raptors win their first and only NBA Title back in 2019. After winning the championship and the Finals MVP award, Leonard immediately left that Summer for the Los Angeles Clippers.

While Leonard always wanted to go back home to California, the Clippers just weren't the right team. Even with Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden by his side, he could not get over the hump.

Today, Leonard is about to be traded to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap, and 2 second-rounders. He's going back to Toronto, and it is a joyous occasion for Raptors fans.

The Raptors made the playoffs this past season, and they even pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round. With that in mind, there is a realistic chance Leonard can make them contenders again.

Meanwhile, Drake is having himself a party. On social media, he reacted to the reports of Leonard's return, saying “so is it kawhiYZ szn again?"

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Drake Loves Himself Some Kawhi Leonard

It should be noted that Leonard is injury-prone and considerably older than he was in 2019. He is 35 years old, which means he is likely to retire with the Raptors when all is said and done.

He has spent much of his time with the Clippers load managing, and we don't see that changing in Toronto. Regardless, for Raptors fans, this is a reunion that will bring about some hope, as well as some nostalgia.

Toronto would have given Kawhi the world had he stayed the first time around. Now, both sides can make up for lost time.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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