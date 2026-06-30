Drake Reacts To Kawhi Leonard-Toronto Raptors Trade News

Kawhi Leonard helped the Toronto Raptors win their first and only NBA Title back in 2019. After winning the championship and the Finals MVP award, Leonard immediately left that Summer for the Los Angeles Clippers.

While Leonard always wanted to go back home to California, the Clippers just weren't the right team. Even with Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden by his side, he could not get over the hump.

Today, Leonard is about to be traded to the Toronto Raptors for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, 2 first-round picks, 1 pick swap, and 2 second-rounders. He's going back to Toronto, and it is a joyous occasion for Raptors fans.

The Raptors made the playoffs this past season, and they even pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round. With that in mind, there is a realistic chance Leonard can make them contenders again.

Meanwhile, Drake is having himself a party. On social media, he reacted to the reports of Leonard's return, saying “so is it kawhiYZ szn again?"

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Drake Loves Himself Some Kawhi Leonard

It should be noted that Leonard is injury-prone and considerably older than he was in 2019. He is 35 years old, which means he is likely to retire with the Raptors when all is said and done.

He has spent much of his time with the Clippers load managing, and we don't see that changing in Toronto. Regardless, for Raptors fans, this is a reunion that will bring about some hope, as well as some nostalgia.