Drake's OVO Brand Hit With Backlash Following NEEDLES Collaboration

While Drake is certainly a business unto himself, his OVO brand is also a major reason for his never-ending success. The record label/clothing company has had a huge impact on pop culture for quite some time. It has become one of the most recognizable logos in the space with its iconic gold and black scheme, and of course, the owl. In terms of apparel, we have seen a lot of amazing work over the years with the Toronto Raptors jerseys, as well as the rare and expensive Jordans. However, not everything is going to be a smash hit. Drake's latest collaboration with NEEDLES is not getting the same love, to say the least.

NEEDLES is a Japanese luxury clothing brand that has been around since 1995. According to HipHopDX, them and OVO decided to work together to bring a small capsule to show off the two brands creative flare. Hype Beast initially shared more of the details about the drop at the beginning of the month. With two powerhouse names like NEEDLES and Drake's OVO, you would think this would be a success without a doubt.

Fans Call The Drake & NEEDLES Collaboration "Corny" & "A Downgrade"

Unfortunately, the opposite is true here. Above is just one of the items included in the lineup. It is a black and gold tracksuit that features the latter color stripes on the sleeves, as well as the owl and NEEDLES butterfly logo. Fans are ripping their efforts to shreds saying, "Overpriced crap $ now you collab with them." Another goes, "This is easily the worst & corniest collab in the brands history. Gonna lose as many customers as you’re gonna gain." The capsule also includes a mohair cardigan, various t-shirts with the OVO lettering and butterfly combined, and a plaid shirt.

What are your thoughts on Drake collaborating with NEEDLES? Is this the best OVO team-up, why or why not? If you had to purchase something from the drop, what would you choose and why? Are the fans right, that this capsule is not it? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake and OVO. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and fashion.

