E-40’s Restaurant Burglarized Twice In One Day Ahead Of Bay Area World Cup Matches

BY Aron A.
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May 31, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) chats with rapper E-40 after the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The burglars reportedly stole equipment intended for watch parties.

Soccer is supposed to bring the world together, but it might also draw some negative attention in certain circumstances. Unfortunately for E-40’s restaurant, it brought thieves who burglarized the restaurant he co-owns twice within the same day. Per KRON-TV, The Lumpia Company in Oakland was burglarized, with the thieves running off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, electronics, and equipment, some of which was specifically purchased for the World Cup.

Co-owner Chef Alex Retodo said that the thieves broke in twice on Sunday morning. The culprits reportedly stole a laptop and a kitchen blender, along with other items intended to help screen the games.

Retodo shared security footage of the culprits breaking into the restaurant on Instagram, where he asked followers for help identifying them.

“We won’t lie—this one hurts,” Retodo wrote. “Incidents like this make us think twice. When people steal from a small business, they’re not just taking equipment—they’re taking from the employees, the customers, the community events, and the dreams behind it all.” 

He said it couldn’t have come at a “worse time.” Moreover, the equipment that was robbed could also impact their future events. 

“My partner called me on his jet and said, ‘Hey, what happened?’ He’s like, ‘I saw the news.’ I said, ‘E-40, we are going to be OK,’” Retodo told KRON. “We wanted to open with a bang today, playing the [World Cup] games, but we had to turn customers away. We had a party outside; made it happen, but it wasn’t the same.”

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Restaurant Robbery Comes Before FIFA's Arrival To Bay Area

As one of the locations for the World Cup 2026, Retodo said that their restaurant will host watch parties in the future, though they’re still figuring out logistics after the robbery occurred. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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