Bills Paid - Song by Sukihana featuring Bobbi Althoff

Bobbi Althoff became famous thanks to her interviews with artists like Drake. Eventually, she became a full-time influencer, and now, her friendship with Sukihana has presented some interesting opportunities. For instance, Althoff delivered a verse on Suki's latest track, "Bills Paid." In fact, this new song is produced by Juicy J. If you were expecting an intricate verse from Althoff, you are going to be sorely disappointed. Her flow is fairly monotone, which fits with the persona she has presented on social media. As for Sukihana, her usual subject matter can be found here. For some, Althoff's decision to rap is going to be one huge eye roll. Quite frankly, we cannot blame you for having that reaction.
Release Date: June 16, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A