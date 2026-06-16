Bills Paid - Song by Sukihana featuring Bobbi Althoff

Bobbi Althoff's friendship with Sukihana has blossomed into a newfound rap career, with "Bills Paid" acting as their first collaboration.

Bobbi Althoff became famous thanks to her interviews with artists like Drake . Eventually, she became a full-time influencer, and now, her friendship with Sukihana has presented some interesting opportunities. For instance, Althoff delivered a verse on Suki's latest track, "Bills Paid." In fact, this new song is produced by Juicy J . If you were expecting an intricate verse from Althoff, you are going to be sorely disappointed. Her flow is fairly monotone, which fits with the persona she has presented on social media. As for Sukihana, her usual subject matter can be found here. For some, Althoff's decision to rap is going to be one huge eye roll. Quite frankly, we cannot blame you for having that reaction.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!