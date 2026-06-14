SaVon Slater Accuses Elliott Wilson Of Owing Him $20K

BY Alexander Cole
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The Vince Staples Show, Premiere, Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Elliott Wilson attends Netflix’s THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on February 12 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
SaVon Slater, the producer for the Joe Budden Podcast, claims Elliott Wilson owes him for some work he did months ago.

Elliott Wilson is a legendary hip-hop journalist who has been doing his thing for decades. However, in recent years, he has come under fire for his approach to garnering interviews.

On numerous occasions, he has had some harsh words for artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay-Z, who oftentimes avoid rap publications. Some believe Wilson's comments are sour grapes. Others see it as a genuine critique of how the biggest artists would prefer non-contentious interviews with GQ and Bobbi Althoff.

Now, Wilson is under fire for a different reason. SaVon Slater, the producer for The Joe Budden Podcast and host of blankSLATE, recently came out with some allegations against Wilson. In the video clip below, he claims the journalist owes him $20,000 for work that he did on The Elliott Wilson Experience.

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SaVon Explains Why He's Mad At Elliott Wilson

As Slater explains, Wilson came to him with a proposal. Essentially, Slater would provide a studio space, a camera crew, and editing work for The Elliott Wilson Experience. Wilson said his show was backed by Roc Nation and that if all went well, they would get renewed for a third season.

At the time, Slater's close circle felt as though he was taking on unnecessary risk. Furthermore, Slater had been warned that Wilson was allegedly known for stiffing people when it came to payment. As Slater explains, that is exactly what happened to him.

The podcast producer now finds himself frustrated, as Wilson still hasn't paid back the $20K. He went on blankSLATE and discussed the situation, although he did so begrudgingly. Clearly, this is not something he wanted to do, but he did it anyway as a last resort.

At this time, Wilson has not responded to the allegations.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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