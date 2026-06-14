SaVon Slater Accuses Elliott Wilson Of Owing Him $20K

Elliott Wilson is a legendary hip-hop journalist who has been doing his thing for decades. However, in recent years, he has come under fire for his approach to garnering interviews.

On numerous occasions, he has had some harsh words for artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay-Z, who oftentimes avoid rap publications. Some believe Wilson's comments are sour grapes. Others see it as a genuine critique of how the biggest artists would prefer non-contentious interviews with GQ and Bobbi Althoff.

Now, Wilson is under fire for a different reason. SaVon Slater, the producer for The Joe Budden Podcast and host of blankSLATE, recently came out with some allegations against Wilson. In the video clip below, he claims the journalist owes him $20,000 for work that he did on The Elliott Wilson Experience.

SaVon Explains Why He's Mad At Elliott Wilson

As Slater explains, Wilson came to him with a proposal. Essentially, Slater would provide a studio space, a camera crew, and editing work for The Elliott Wilson Experience. Wilson said his show was backed by Roc Nation and that if all went well, they would get renewed for a third season.

At the time, Slater's close circle felt as though he was taking on unnecessary risk. Furthermore, Slater had been warned that Wilson was allegedly known for stiffing people when it came to payment. As Slater explains, that is exactly what happened to him.

The podcast producer now finds himself frustrated, as Wilson still hasn't paid back the $20K. He went on blankSLATE and discussed the situation, although he did so begrudgingly. Clearly, this is not something he wanted to do, but he did it anyway as a last resort.