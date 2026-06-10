Kanye West Accuser Details Alleged Sexual Assault In TV Interview

BY Aron A.
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February 8, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards Show at the Staples Center.
February 8, 2009; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs at the 51st annual Grammy Awards Show at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Ye’s rep said that his actions were purely intended as artistic expression.

Kanye West’s been making his comeback, and while he’s had some better press in recent times, there are still some heinous allegations that he’ll have to face off against in court. Per TMZ, Jenn An, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, sat down for a recent interview with BBC where she detailed the sexual assault allegations she made against Ye. The model tearfully explained how she met Ye while auditioning for a role in a music video alongside La Roux (she has since shown support for An).

An explained that Ye chose her alongside two other models to be in the video with him after she and the other models went to the Chelsea Hotel in New York City for a shoot. However, she alleged that the other two women were ordered to leave the room when Ye asked her to sit down in front of him. 

“It started where he went up to my face, and he was like smearing my make-up on my face… in a way that felt wrong,” she said. “He started sticking his fingers in my mouth, and I feel like he was trying to touch as much as he could, and my tongue was actively, like, hiding from him. He just found everything.”

She also alleged that Ye choked her. “I remember feeling like, so suffocated, like unsure,” she added.

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Kanye West’s Rep Responds To Allegations

The allegations were previously detailed in her lawsuit against Ye, where she alleged that he put his fingers down her throat and "gagged her to emulate forced oral sex.” However, a rep for the Chicago artist also cited a legal filing in the case where Ye’s attorneys said that the interaction between the two was solely for the purpose of artistic expression for the video while denying that there was any intent of sexual gratification or gender-based violence. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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