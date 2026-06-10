Kanye West Accuser Details Alleged Sexual Assault In TV Interview

Kanye West’s been making his comeback, and while he’s had some better press in recent times, there are still some heinous allegations that he’ll have to face off against in court. Per TMZ, Jenn An, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, sat down for a recent interview with BBC where she detailed the sexual assault allegations she made against Ye. The model tearfully explained how she met Ye while auditioning for a role in a music video alongside La Roux (she has since shown support for An).

An explained that Ye chose her alongside two other models to be in the video with him after she and the other models went to the Chelsea Hotel in New York City for a shoot. However, she alleged that the other two women were ordered to leave the room when Ye asked her to sit down in front of him.

“It started where he went up to my face, and he was like smearing my make-up on my face… in a way that felt wrong,” she said. “He started sticking his fingers in my mouth, and I feel like he was trying to touch as much as he could, and my tongue was actively, like, hiding from him. He just found everything.”

She also alleged that Ye choked her. “I remember feeling like, so suffocated, like unsure,” she added.

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