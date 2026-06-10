Double C - Song by Sk8star ft. Pz'

Sk8star has teamed up with Pz' for the new single "Double C," which is set to arrive on the upcoming project, "Mixtape Junkie."

She know that I can't wait to get in it (Get in it) She got on Emilio Pucci, yeah, double C bag, she gon' get it (Gon' get it) She got her own money, she Gucci, yeah, she know I won't let her spend it (Spend it) Her body is straight out a movie, yeah, she know she worth the whole ticket (Whole ticket)

Sk8star has been buzzing as of late. Following the release of Designer Junkie, Sk8star has proven himself to be a solid artist who has a knack for melodies and beat selections. On his latest song, "Double C," Sk8star continues to showcase his talents. This time around, he is joined by Pz'. Sk8star's performance on the track is melodic as always, and as you will hear, there are certainly some Young Thug influences here. The track is set to be part of the artist's upcoming project, Mixtape Junkie, which we are certainly looking forward to.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!