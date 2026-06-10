Double C - Song by Sk8star ft. Pz'

Sk8star has been buzzing as of late. Following the release of Designer Junkie, Sk8star has proven himself to be a solid artist who has a knack for melodies and beat selections. On his latest song, "Double C," Sk8star continues to showcase his talents. This time around, he is joined by Pz'. Sk8star's performance on the track is melodic as always, and as you will hear, there are certainly some Young Thug influences here. The track is set to be part of the artist's upcoming project, Mixtape Junkie, which we are certainly looking forward to.
Release Date: June 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Mixtape Junkie
Quotable Lyrics from Double C
She know that I can't wait to get in it (Get in it)
She got on Emilio Pucci, yeah, double C bag, she gon' get it (Gon' get it)
She got her own money, she Gucci, yeah, she know I won't let her spend it (Spend it)
Her body is straight out a movie, yeah, she know she worth the whole ticket (Whole ticket)